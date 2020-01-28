Cheil Worldwide Inc Q4 net profit up 6.9 pct. to 37.1 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 37.1 billion won (US$ 31.6 million), up 6.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 1.7 percent on-year to 51.6 billion won. Sales increased 2.4 percent to 907.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 6.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
