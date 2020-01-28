Cheil Worldwide Inc 2019 net profit up 5.8 pct. to 139.5 bln won
All Headlines 16:00 January 28, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 139.5 billion won (US$ 118.5 million), up 5.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 205.8 billion won, up 13.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 1.5 percent to 3.42 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'
-
2
N.K. state media confirms appointment of new defense minister
-
3
Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
4
(LEAD) Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
5
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
(3rd LD) Korea's 2019 growth slowest in decade, Q4 expansion faster than expected
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(4th LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus