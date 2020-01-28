Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheil Worldwide Inc 2019 net profit up 5.8 pct. to 139.5 bln won

All Headlines 16:00 January 28, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 139.5 billion won (US$ 118.5 million), up 5.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 205.8 billion won, up 13.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 1.5 percent to 3.42 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!