S. Korea's top nuke envoy to visit Europe for talks on Korea peace efforts
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, will travel to Belgium and Germany this week for talks with senior officials there over ongoing efforts for a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Lee's trip to Europe comes amid Seoul's efforts to create fresh momentum for the resumption of the stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
During his stay in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, Lee will visit the EU headquarters to meet members of the EU Political and Security Committee and hold talks with Helga Schmid, the secretary general of the European External Action Service.
From Thursday through Saturday, he will visit Berlin for talks with Niels Annen, minister of state at Germany's Federal Foreign Office, and other officials.
