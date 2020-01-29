Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean gov't making all-out efforts to contain spread of new coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4th Wuhan virus-infected Korean patient in contact with 172 people (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to send chartered flights on Jan. 30, 31 to evacuate its people from Wuhan (Donga llbo)
-- 4th new coronavirus-infected Korean patient in contact with 172 people (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't says 4th Wuhan virus-infected patient in contact with 172 people (Segye Times)
-- Gov't agencies lack systemic response to new coronavirus (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 3rd Wuhan virus-infected patient under stress over online comments condemning his behavior (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Concerns deepen over fast spread of new coronavirus (Hankyoreh)
-- Loopholes spotted in gov't response to Wuhan virus (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Fears about spread of new coronavirus growing (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Global companies suspend operations in factories in Wuhan over virus concerns (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Travelers from Wuhan face testing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Wuhan virus scare spreads in S. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Korean stocks plunge on fears of coronavirus (Korea Times)
