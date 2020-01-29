Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korean gov't making all-out efforts to contain spread of new coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 4th Wuhan virus-infected Korean patient in contact with 172 people (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea to send chartered flights on Jan. 30, 31 to evacuate its people from Wuhan (Donga llbo)

-- 4th new coronavirus-infected Korean patient in contact with 172 people (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't says 4th Wuhan virus-infected patient in contact with 172 people (Segye Times)

-- Gov't agencies lack systemic response to new coronavirus (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 3rd Wuhan virus-infected patient under stress over online comments condemning his behavior (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Concerns deepen over fast spread of new coronavirus (Hankyoreh)

-- Loopholes spotted in gov't response to Wuhan virus (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Fears about spread of new coronavirus growing (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Global companies suspend operations in factories in Wuhan over virus concerns (Korea Economic Daily)

