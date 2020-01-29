(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 29)

After the outbreak — and fast spread — of the coronavirus from Wuhan, China, gold prices continued to rise along with the value of the dollar and Japanese yen in global financial markets. Major stock indexes also fell, signalling a global crisis. As in the case of bankruptcies of companies, the problem is not immediate risks but uncertainties over the long haul. As if to reflect the severity of the shocks, many Korean companies — including SK, which has been running a chemical factory in Wuhan, and Samsung — are hurriedly pulling out their workers from the city and no longer sending their employees to the epicenter.