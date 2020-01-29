Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Jan. 29

All Headlines 08:33 January 29, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Preparations to send chartered flights to bring S. Koreans back from China's Wuhan

-- Seoul chapter of 'CONNECT, BTS' art project opens

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on Wuhan coronavirus

-- S. Korea's terms of trade in December
(END)

