(LEAD) Coronavirus forces fixture changes at Asian club football tournament
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with new fixture; ADDS photo)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The recent outbreak of a deadly coronavirus in China has forced changes to fixtures at an upcoming Asian club football tournament, a decision that affects all four South Korean teams in action.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Wednesday that all home matches for four Chinese clubs in the AFC Champions League's group stage in February and March will be rescheduled, so that they'll be played as away matches instead. The Asian governing body said it had "close consultation" with the Chinese Football Association (CFA) before making these changes.
"The decision, which was also made in conjunction with the competing clubs from the respective groups, is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all participating players and teams in view of the current coronavirus outbreak (in China)," the AFC said in a statement.
For instance, K League 1 side FC Seoul were initially supposed to travel to Beijing on Feb. 11 to face Beijing FC in their first Group E match. Instead, that game will be played at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the South Korean capital.
The central Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the deadly virus. It has claimed more than 100 lives across China and sent international sports organizations scrambling to relocate and reschedule events.
The AFC also said it will "closely monitor the situation" with the coronavirus before deciding on home matches for the Chinese teams after March.
In Group F, Ulsan Hyundai FC's away match against Shanghai Shenhua on Feb. 18 will be turned into a home contest for the South Korean club. In Group G, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Guangzhou Evergrande will meet on Feb. 12 in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, instead of Guangzhou.
Lastly, in Group H, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will host Shanghai SIPG on Feb. 19, rather than traveling to the Chinese city that day.
Getting paired with Shanghai SIPG is an opportunity for Jeonbuk to avenge a knockout loss from a year ago.
Shanghai knocked off Jeonbuk in the round of 16 at last year's AFC Champions League. They were tied at 2-2 in the aggregate score after two legs, and Shanghai prevailed 5-3 on penalties in the second match.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
2
(LEAD) Concerns mounting over Wuhan virus potentially spreading across S. Korea
-
3
15 suspected Wuhan virus cases in S. Korea under inspection: KCDC
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
5
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads