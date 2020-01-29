Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:30 January 29, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/01 Sunny 20
Incheon 07/02 Sunny 20
Suwon 09/01 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 09/02 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 10/01 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 08/-1 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 07/04 Rain 70
Jeonju 09/03 Rain 60
Gwangju 09/05 Sunny 60
Jeju 11/08 Rain 60
Daegu 10/02 Cloudy 30
Busan 11/05 Cloudy 30
(END)
