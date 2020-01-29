Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

January 29, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/01 Sunny 20

Incheon 07/02 Sunny 20

Suwon 09/01 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 09/02 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 10/01 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 07/04 Rain 70

Jeonju 09/03 Rain 60

Gwangju 09/05 Sunny 60

Jeju 11/08 Rain 60

Daegu 10/02 Cloudy 30

Busan 11/05 Cloudy 30

