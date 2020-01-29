Seoul stocks rebound from virus-triggered sell-offs
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday as investors sought bargains after the market plunged by more than 3 percent in the previous session on concerns over the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 6.05 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,182.77 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Seoul stock market dipped Tuesday on concerns the virus may have an adverse impact on the global economy and lead to further jitters in the global financial market.
South Korea on Monday reported its fourth confirmed Wuhan coronavirus case amid mounting concerns the pneumonia-like illness is fast spreading to other parts of the world from China despite stepped-up quarantine efforts.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics moved up 0.85 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.04 percent. LG Display also moved up 2.74 percent.
Leading portal operator Naver moved up 2.52 percent, and its smaller rival Kakao gained 0.92 percent.
Retail firms traded mixed, with duty-free Lotte Shopping rising 0.41 percent, while E-Mart decreased 1.32 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,175.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.20 won from the previous session's close.
