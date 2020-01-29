No additional new coronavirus cases reported in S. Korea, 15 potential cases monitored
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities said Wednesday that they have not diagnosed any additional cases of the new coronavirus in the country but are monitoring 15 other potential cases amid heightened quarantine rules.
So far, the country has confirmed four cases of the novel virus, with the latest one reported on Monday.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 112 people experienced signs of the new virus strain, and 97 have tested negative and been released from observation and isolation.
The agency will provide more details about ongoing tests on suspected cases later in the day.
Of the four confirmed cases, the first was reported on Jan. 20, with the others coming on Friday, Sunday and Monday. Authorities said they are also keeping close tabs on people who may have come in contact with those infected.
Of the four cases, the third and fourth patients were asymptomatic upon arrival here from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the fast-spreading virus, raising concerns that they may have spread it to others unknowingly.
Common symptoms of the coronavirus, thought to have originated in Wuhan, central China, include fever, sore throat and breathing difficulties, with more acute cases involving chills and muscle pain.
South Korea has already raised the country's infectious disease alert level one notch from "yellow" to "orange," the third highest.
The whole of China has been categorized as a "coronavirus risk area," and Seoul has strongly advised its citizens not to visit the central Chinese city.
Airports across South Korea have set up checkpoints to screen passengers from China and other countries for signs of illness, with local authorities accelerating quarantine efforts to contain the virus as people return from visiting relatives and from foreign travels.
China had confirmed 5,974 people infected with the virus as of early Wednesday.
The total number of infected cases worldwide has reached 6,052. Outside China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Macao, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Australia, Canada and the United States have reported confirmed cases of the new virus.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
2
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
3
(LEAD) Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
(4th LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Concerns mounting over Wuhan virus potentially spreading across S. Korea
-
4
15 suspected Wuhan virus cases in S. Korea under inspection: KCDC
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears