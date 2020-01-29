The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:08 January 29, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.31 1.31
2-M 1.37 1.37
3-M 1.43 1.44
6-M 1.43 1.44
12-M 1.47 1.48
(END)
