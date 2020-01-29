Cheong Wa Dae secretary quizzed by prosecutors over election-meddling scandal
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- State prosecutors summoned a secretary to President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday over the allegations that Cheong Wa Dae is involved in an Ulsan mayor election scandal.
Lee Gwang-cheol, secretary for civil affairs, appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office to face questioning over suspicions that he had played a secret role behind the 2017 police probe into alleged corruption by Kim Ki-hyun, the mayor of Ulsan. Kim, a member of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, was seeking reelection. Song Cheol-ho, a longtime friend of Moon, was the flag bearer of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), and he finally won the local election.
Kim argued that he had faced an unjust police probe in Cheong Wa Dae's campaign to help Song in the poll.
Lee, who was a deputy secretary for civil affairs at that time, has flatly denied suspicions involving him and stressed that many related news reports are untrue.
The prosecution also plans to interrogate Im Jong-seok, who served as the Cheong Wa Dae chief of staff in 2017.
Im wrote on his Facebook account that he would appear at the prosecutors' office for questioning Thursday.
He's accused of having forced a DP official to give up his bid for the Ulsan mayorship so that Song can run in the election.
Im strongly criticized the prosecution for what he claimed was a politically motivated investigation into the case.
He described it as an "abuse of the prosecution's power" by Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl for political gains amid the Moon administration's prosecution reform drive.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog
-
2
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
3
(LEAD) Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
Airports, ports make all-out efforts to prevent spread of Wuhan virus
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
(4th LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Concerns mounting over Wuhan virus potentially spreading across S. Korea
-
4
15 suspected Wuhan virus cases in S. Korea under inspection: KCDC
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears