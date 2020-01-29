Cheong Wa Dae secretary quizzed by prosecutors over election-meddling scandal

Lee Gwang-cheol, secretary for civil affairs, appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office to face questioning over suspicions that he had played a secret role behind the 2017 police probe into alleged corruption by Kim Ki-hyun, the mayor of Ulsan. Kim, a member of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, was seeking reelection. Song Cheol-ho, a longtime friend of Moon, was the flag bearer of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), and he finally won the local election.