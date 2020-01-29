Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Wia turns to profits in Q4

All Headlines 13:59 January 29, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 13.4 billion won (US$ 11.4 million), turning from a loss of 24.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 20.2 billion won, up 315.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 16.8 percent to 1.79 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!