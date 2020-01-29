Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Wia swings to profits in 2019

All Headlines 13:59 January 29, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 53.4 billion won (US$ 45.5 million), shifting from a loss of 55.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 101.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 5 billion on-year. Annual revenue fell 7.2 percent to 7.31 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

