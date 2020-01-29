Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Steel 2019 net income down 93.7 pct. to 25.6 bln won

14:03 January 29, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 25.6 billion won (US$ 21.8 million), down 93.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 67.7 percent on-year to 331.3 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 1.3 percent to 20.51 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
