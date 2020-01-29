Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics 2019 net income down 22.9 pct. to 528 bln won

All Headlines 14:03 January 29, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 528 billion won (US$ 449.3 million), down 22.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 734 billion won, down 36.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 0.5 percent to 8.04 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!