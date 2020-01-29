Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Steel swings to loss in Q4 on higher raw material costs

All Headlines 14:30 January 29, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's No. 2 steelmaker, said Wednesday that it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter from a year earlier due mainly to higher raw material costs.

Net losses for the October-December quarter came to 73.7 billion won (US$62.6 million), compared with a net profit of 79.1 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hyundai Steel said a decline in sales of steel bar and beams -- key materials for construction -- is also to blame for the poor business results.

Hyundai Steel posted 4.82 trillion won in sales in the fourth quarter, down 9.2 percent from a year ago, while its operating loss came to 147.9 billion won, down from an operating profit of 254.9 billion won.

