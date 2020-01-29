Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique

All Headlines 15:21 January 29, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a conditional letter of acceptance for a US$500 million project to build LNG facilities in Mozambique.

Daewoo E&C said in a regulatory filing that the project calls for the construction of the two LNG trains in Afungi Industrial Complex in northern Mozambique.

Daewoo E&C said it hopes to sign a formal contract with CCS JV S.c.a.r.l. -- a special purpose company set up for the project -- before June.

