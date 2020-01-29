Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
All Headlines 15:21 January 29, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a conditional letter of acceptance for a US$500 million project to build LNG facilities in Mozambique.
Daewoo E&C said in a regulatory filing that the project calls for the construction of the two LNG trains in Afungi Industrial Complex in northern Mozambique.
Daewoo E&C said it hopes to sign a formal contract with CCS JV S.c.a.r.l. -- a special purpose company set up for the project -- before June.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
2
(LEAD) Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
1
(4th LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
2
(LEAD) Concerns mounting over Wuhan virus potentially spreading across S. Korea
-
3
15 suspected Wuhan virus cases in S. Korea under inspection: KCDC
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
5
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads