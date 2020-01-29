LG Innotek Q4 net profit down 75.5 pct. to 15.5 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 15.5 billion won (US$ 13.1 million), down 75.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 209.3 billion won, up 102 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 22 percent to 2.96 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
