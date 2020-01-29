Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Innotek 2019 net profit down 37.3 pct. to 102.3 bln won

All Headlines 15:43 January 29, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 102.3 billion won (US$ 86.9 million), down 37.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 403.1 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 263.5 billion on-year. Annual sales rose 4 percent to 8.3 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!