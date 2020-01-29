KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 8,200 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 94,200 DN 300
KCC 210,000 UP 4,000
KISWire 18,700 DN 250
LotteFood 370,500 DN 5,000
TaekwangInd 950,000 UP 7,000
AmoreG 77,400 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 131,000 0
SsangyongCement 5,020 UP 75
KAL 23,850 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,810 DN 200
LG Corp. 71,900 0
HankookShellOil 302,000 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 14,250 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,000 DN 200
Youngpoong 626,000 DN 7,000
SK hynix 97,900 UP 1,600
Donga Socio Holdings 95,600 DN 1,400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13250 DN100
KiaMtr 42,550 DN 150
HITEJINRO 31,850 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,700 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 39,800 DN 350
HyundaiEng&Const 39,650 UP 850
SamsungF&MIns 214,000 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,550 DN 350
Kogas 33,200 0
Hanwha 22,600 UP 300
BoryungPharm 14,350 DN 50
L&L 14,550 DN 400
NamyangDairy 410,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 40,150 UP 550
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,450 UP 500
Shinsegae 278,500 UP 9,000
Nongshim 230,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 34,350 UP 250
Hyosung 71,800 UP 700
LOTTE 37,300 DN 600
AK Holdings 31,100 UP 400
SsangyongMtr 2,055 UP 30
