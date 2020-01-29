Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 January 29, 2020

IBK 10,800 UP 100
KorElecTerm 40,500 DN 1,750
NamhaeChem 7,890 UP 30
DONGSUH 16,250 UP 50
BGF 5,270 DN 10
SamsungEng 17,950 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,040 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 36,550 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 21,950 UP 50
KT 25,600 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL213500 UP4500
LG Uplus 13,550 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,700 DN 1,500
KT&G 95,100 UP 1,900
DHICO 5,950 DN 270
LG Display 14,800 UP 200
Kangwonland 27,300 DN 350
NAVER 180,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 163,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 649,000 UP 5,000
DSME 25,550 UP 900
DSINFRA 5,050 UP 75
DWEC 4,470 DN 25
Donga ST 96,300 DN 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,300 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 237,500 DN 5,000
DongwonF&B 214,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 39,550 UP 250
LGH&H 1,296,000 UP 43,000
LGCHEM 335,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO E&C 20,200 DN 1,050
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,900 UP 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,750 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,950 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 67,200 UP 100
Celltrion 171,000 UP 500
Huchems 19,350 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 125,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 UP 1,100
(MORE)

