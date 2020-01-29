IBK 10,800 UP 100

KorElecTerm 40,500 DN 1,750

NamhaeChem 7,890 UP 30

DONGSUH 16,250 UP 50

BGF 5,270 DN 10

SamsungEng 17,950 UP 150

SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 UP 1,500

PanOcean 4,040 UP 25

SAMSUNG CARD 36,550 DN 350

CheilWorldwide 21,950 UP 50

KT 25,600 UP 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL213500 UP4500

LG Uplus 13,550 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 69,700 DN 1,500

KT&G 95,100 UP 1,900

DHICO 5,950 DN 270

LG Display 14,800 UP 200

Kangwonland 27,300 DN 350

NAVER 180,000 UP 1,500

Kakao 163,500 UP 1,000

NCsoft 649,000 UP 5,000

DSME 25,550 UP 900

DSINFRA 5,050 UP 75

DWEC 4,470 DN 25

Donga ST 96,300 DN 1,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,300 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 237,500 DN 5,000

DongwonF&B 214,500 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 39,550 UP 250

LGH&H 1,296,000 UP 43,000

LGCHEM 335,000 DN 1,500

KEPCO E&C 20,200 DN 1,050

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,900 UP 200

HALLA HOLDINGS 43,750 DN 750

HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,950 DN 50

LGELECTRONICS 67,200 UP 100

Celltrion 171,000 UP 500

Huchems 19,350 UP 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 125,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 UP 1,100

(MORE)