LG Household logs record-high earnings on luxury cosmetics brands
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Household & Health Care Ltd., a major South Korean cosmetics and household goods maker, said Wednesday that its net profit jumped 13.9 percent on-year on the back of the popularity of its luxury cosmetics brands.
Net profit came to 788.2 billion won (US$669.7 million) last year, compared with 692 billion won reported a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's sales came to 7.69 trillion won last year, up 13.9 percent on-year, with an operating profit of 1.18 trillion won, up 13.2 percent on-year, it said.
LG Household & Health Care said its sales for the fourth quarter also surpassed 2 trillion won for the first time.
Luxury cosmetics brands led the growth of the cosmetics business in both domestic and overseas markets, the company said.
Its high-end skin care lineup -- the History of Whoo -- has been leading cosmetics growth by posting a record high of 2.58 trillion won in sales last year, according to the company.
LG Household & Healthcare said other luxury brands -- OHUI and Sum -- also posted strong sales, with its dermatology lineup, CNP, posting annual sales of over 100 billion won in 2019.
