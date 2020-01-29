BTS says K-pop finally recognized worldwide with Grammy appearance
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Having become the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys this week, BTS said Wednesday that K-pop has finally been recognized in the global music scene.
"We felt like K-pop was finally recognized worldwide," BTS leader RM said during the band's appearance on American broadcaster CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" early Wednesday morning (U.S. time).
The K-pop septet appeared alongside rapper Lil Nas X to perform "Old Town Road" during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, making them the first South Korea act to do so.
"Everything about that night was so special. We couldn't believe it," member J-Hope said, recalling the moment.
At the end of "The Late Late Show," the band premiered "Black Swan," a single from the band's upcoming album, "Map of the Soul: 7," which comes out on Feb. 21.
Clad in black suits and barefoot, the band's choreography was reminiscent of a swan's moves, staged against the backdrop of a forest in the blue dawn light.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
2
(LEAD) Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
1
(4th LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
2
(LEAD) Concerns mounting over Wuhan virus potentially spreading across S. Korea
-
3
15 suspected Wuhan virus cases in S. Korea under inspection: KCDC
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
5
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads