3 carmakers to recall 36,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz and Ford Motor Co. will voluntarily recall nearly 36,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems in components of vehicles they sell here.
Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Ford are recalling 35,868 units in three models at their designated repair and replacement services centers from Thursday, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include possible power outages caused by a faulty printed circuit board in Hyundai's Sonata sedan, excessive explosive pressure in airbags that could cause injury to the driver in Mercedes-Benz's C 220 CDI sedan, and an inflammable battery monitoring sensor in Ford's Mondeo sedan, it said.
(END)
