Samsung's new home appliance chief stresses customer-oriented, eco-friendly products
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The new chief of Samsung Electronics Co.'s home appliance business said Wednesday he aims to deliver more customer-oriented and environmentally friendly products to the market.
Lee Jae-seung, a Samsung executive vice president who was named the new leader in the tech giant's digital appliance business last week, said his goal is to help Samsung make products that consumers really want to use.
"People have been thinking that home appliances are just products that occupy a certain space," Lee said at a press event in Seoul. "But I believe there are still areas in which home appliances can move people's hearts. We want to deliver a product that makes consumers feel, 'This one is really made for me.'"
Lee hinted that Samsung's new products will be equipped with better environment-friendly features.
"It's difficult to ignore environmental friendliness if you consider what you can do with your products in terms of sustainability," he said.
Samsung will continue to boost its artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) solutions for home appliances, the executive said.
"We want to expand AI solutions and push the evolution of home appliances," he said. "We have also been working for years to deliver multi-device experience to customers through Bixby and we will beef up connectivity using our SmartThings service."
Bixby is Samsung's AI-powered digital assistant, while SmartThings is the company's IoT brand.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
