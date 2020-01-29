S. Koreans to be quarantined at 2 locations after airlift from Wuhan
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hundreds of South Koreans to be airlifted this week from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, will be quarantined at two locations in the central part of the country and monitored for two weeks, the health authorities said Wednesday.
South Korea plans to send four chartered flights from Thursday to Friday to bring home its nationals from the virus-stricken city.
The evacuees will be stationed at a training center in Jincheon, 91 kilometers south of Seoul, and another facility in Asan, 100 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for monitoring of any symptoms of the pneumonia-like sickness that has killed 132 people so far in China.
The country has not diagnosed additional cases of the new coronavirus in the country but is monitoring 28 other potential cases amid heightened quarantine rules.
So far, the country has confirmed four cases of the novel virus, with the latest one reported Monday.
The third and fourth patients were asymptomatic, or symptom free, upon arrival here from Wuhan, raising concerns they may have spread it to others unknowingly.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
2
(LEAD) Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
1
(4th LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
2
(LEAD) Concerns mounting over Wuhan virus potentially spreading across S. Korea
-
3
15 suspected Wuhan virus cases in S. Korea under inspection: KCDC
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
5
Top diplomats of S. Korea, China discuss response to coronavirus