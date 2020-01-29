Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Ulsan mayor, several former Cheong Wa Dae officials indicted over election-meddling scandal
SEOUL -- Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho was indicted Wednesday on charges of violating election law, as the prosecution's probe into a 2018 election-meddling scandal involving Cheong Wa Dae is apparently drawing to a close.
Several former Cheong Wa Dae officials were also indicted for their alleged involvement in the case, along with Song Byeong-gi, former vice mayor of the southeastern city, and Hwang Un-ha, who led the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency at that time.
----------------
S. Korea makes last-minute preparations to airlift citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
SEOUL -- South Korea made last-minute preparations Wednesday to airlift its nationals out of the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, including finalizing logistical details with Chinese authorities.
Two Korean Air planes will be used to evacuate about 700 South Koreans from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in four groups Thursday and Friday, with the first plane set to take off from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
----------------
(LEAD) Coronavirus forces fixture changes at Asian club football tournament
SEOUL -- The recent outbreak of a deadly coronavirus in China has forced changes to fixtures at an upcoming Asian club football tournament, a decision that affects all four South Korean teams in action.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Wednesday that all home matches for four Chinese clubs in the AFC Champions League's group stage in February and March will be rescheduled, so that they'll be played as away matches instead. The Asian governing body said it had "close consultation" with the Chinese Football Association (CFA) before making these changes.
----------------
Airlines bearing brunt of fast-growing virus, China flights curtailed
SEOUL -- South Korean airlines are beefing up preventive measures to minimize any fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus on their businesses this year, industry sources said Wednesday.
The new coronavirus virus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month, and has sickened thousands and killed more than 100 in China. Cases have been detected as far as in the United States.
----------------
Samsung's new home appliance chief stresses customer-oriented, eco-friendly products
SEOUL -- The new chief of Samsung Electronics Co.'s home appliance business said Wednesday he aims to deliver more customer-oriented and environmentally friendly products to the market.
Lee Jae-seung, a Samsung executive vice president who was named the new leader in the tech giant's digital appliance business last week, said his goal is to help Samsung make products that consumers really want to use.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on bargain hunting after virus-triggered sell-offs
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks bounced back Wednesday after slipping at the steepest rate in more than a year in the previous session as investors searched for bargains. The South Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.56 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 2,185.28. Trade volume was moderate at 681 million shares worth 6.4 trillion won (US$5.5 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 516 to 305
----------------
N.K. paper stresses recovering economic 'driving force'
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper called Wednesday for restoring the "driving force" of the country's economy, calling it an "urgent matter" in its fight against hostile forces' scheme to isolate the country.
The Rodong Sinmun also emphasized the importance of reforms of the socialist economic system based on accurate assessments of reality and plans that could be actually implemented.
----------------
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
SEOUL -- A thick mass of fog, tinted fluorescent green, yellow and pink, instantly blinds the visitor, who, unable to recognize the environment visually, has to use their other senses to proceed.
A brief tour of the closed, round, fog-filled space, an art installation by Brussels-based artist Ann Veronica Janssens, inspires its visitors to redefine how they sense space and material.
