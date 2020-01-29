KT&G partners with PMI for e-cigarette presence in global markets
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp., South Korea's dominant tobacco company, said Wednesday it has partnered with Philip Morris International Inc. to begin the sale of its e-cigarettes in global markets.
KT&G and PMI have signed a three-year supply contract in which the former will distribute its e-cigarette product line Iil through the latter's sales networks, the company said in a statement.
"We are excited to enter into this agreement with KT&G. We are able to bring PMI's resources, knowledge and infrastructure as we leverage KT&G's smoke-free products. Our agreement will benefit adult smokers by providing a wide array of better choices," PMI Chief Executive Andre Calantzopoulos said in the statement.
The products include three existing heat-not-burn products -- lil Hybrid, lil Plus and lil Mini -- and an e-vapor product, lil Vapor, it said.
The two companies are considering using PMI's IQOS and KT&G's lil brand names altogether in products to be sold overseas, a company spokesman said.
For the January-September period, KT&G's net profit jumped 19 percent to 920 billion won (US$781 million) from 772 billion won a year earlier on the back of strong overseas sales.
Its earnings results for 2019 will be released next month.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
2
(LEAD) Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
1
(4th LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
2
(LEAD) Concerns mounting over Wuhan virus potentially spreading across S. Korea
-
3
15 suspected Wuhan virus cases in S. Korea under inspection: KCDC
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
5
Top diplomats of S. Korea, China discuss response to coronavirus