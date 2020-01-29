Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- People suspected of having contracted the potentially fatal new coronavirus may face arrest if they refuse to be quarantined, police said Wednesday.
Police said they have distributed a set of guidelines on handling the contagious disease, including a clause that allows the arrest of people showing symptoms.
"It's part of measures to ease concerns over the disease. (If a potential patient) refuses to be quarantined despite suggestions from health officials, police can arrest and send that person to a medical facility," an official said.
The police distributed similar guidelines when the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome hit South Korea in 2015.
So far, the country has confirmed four cases of the novel virus, with the latest one reported Monday.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
