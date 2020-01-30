Flight schedule changed for Wuhan evacuation: official
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- There has been a change of schedule for chartered flights that were set to leave Thursday morning to airlift South Korean nationals out of the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, a foreign ministry official said.
Two Korean Air planes were scheduled to leave for Wuhan to evacuate about 700 South Koreans from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, with the first plane to take off from Incheon, west of Seoul, at 10 a.m.
The South Korean consulate general in Wuhan sent an urgent message at about 1 a.m. (local time) to the people who were supposed to board the plane, notifying them of the change in the schedule and asked them to wait until further notice, a foreign ministry official said.
"We are consulting with the Chinese government to make sure that our citizens staying in Wuhan can return home as soon as possible according to the changed schedule," the official said.
