Korean-language dailies

-- World gripped by fear of secondary, asymptomatic infection of coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ulsan mayor, several former Cheong Wa Dae officials indicted over election-meddling scandal (Kookmin Daily)

-- Residents of Jincheon, Asan block roads in protest after government picks their towns to isolate evacuees from Wuhan (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to fly chartered planes to bring its nationals home from Wuhan (Hankyoreh)

-- 170,000 Chinese expats, students to return to Seoul after holiday (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Nothing's changed since MERS five years ago (Korea Economic Daily)

