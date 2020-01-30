Naver Q4 net profit up 58.2 pct. to 196.2 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 196.2 billion won (US$ 166.7 million), up 58.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 173.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 213.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 17.9 percent to 1.78 trillion won.
The operating profit was 19.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
2
(LEAD) Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
1
Minor natural earthquake detected near North's nuclear test site
-
2
(LEAD) USFK sends 60-day notice of potential furlough to Korean employees amid tough SMA talks
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea makes last-minute preparations to airlift citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
-
4
(2nd LD) No additional new coronavirus cases reported in S. Korea, 28 potential cases monitored
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns