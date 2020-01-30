Samsung Electronics 2019 net profit down 51 pct. to 21.73 tln won
All Headlines 08:43 January 30, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 21.73 trillion won (US$ 18.5 billion), down 51 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 27.76 trillion won, down 52.8 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 5.5 percent to 230.4 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
