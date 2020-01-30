Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/01 Sunny 20

Incheon 07/02 Sunny 20

Suwon 09/00 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 09/01 Sunny 20

Daejeon 10/01 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 07/-2 Sunny 20

Gangneung 05/03 Sleet 80

Jeonju 09/00 Sunny 60

Gwangju 10/02 Sunny 20

Jeju 10/07 Rain 60

Daegu 09/01 Sunny 20

Busan 11/04 Sunny 20

