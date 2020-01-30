Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:35 January 30, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/01 Sunny 20
Incheon 07/02 Sunny 20
Suwon 09/00 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 09/01 Sunny 20
Daejeon 10/01 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 07/-2 Sunny 20
Gangneung 05/03 Sleet 80
Jeonju 09/00 Sunny 60
Gwangju 10/02 Sunny 20
Jeju 10/07 Rain 60
Daegu 09/01 Sunny 20
Busan 11/04 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
2
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
3
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
4
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
1
Minor natural earthquake detected near North's nuclear test site
-
2
(LEAD) USFK sends 60-day notice of potential furlough to Korean employees amid tough SMA talks
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea makes last-minute preparations to airlift citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
-
4
(2nd LD) No additional new coronavirus cases reported in S. Korea, 28 potential cases monitored
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea's official newspaper calls fight against coronavirus matter of national existence