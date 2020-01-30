Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open lower amid coronavirus fear

All Headlines 09:30 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday amid concerns over the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 7.13 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,178.15 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

No additional Wuhan coronavirus cases have been reported in South Korea since Monday, when the fourth patient was confirmed.

The U.S. stock market closed mixed after the Federal Reserve decided to freeze its key rate.

Tech shares opened mostly lower, with top market cap Samsung Electronics falling 1.69 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moving down 0.72 percent. LG Display, on the other hand, moved up 0.68 percent.

Top mobile carrier SK Telecom lost 0.43 percent, while its smaller rival KT remained unchanged from the previous session.

Pharmaceutical firms traded mixed, with Samsung BioLogics moving down 0.61 percent, while Celltrion advanced 0.58 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical gained 1.04 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,180.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.70 won from the previous session's close.

