Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Jan. 30

All Headlines 09:42 January 30, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Preparations to send chartered flights to bring S. Koreans back from China's Wuhan

-- Moon to preside over gov't meeting to discuss response to new coronavirus

-- Supreme Court ruling on former gov't officials accused of blacklisting artists

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on new coronavirus

-- Earnings reports from Samsung Electronics, others
(END)

