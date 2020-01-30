Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Moon says gov't will strictly counter fake news on new virus in campaign against excessive public anxiety

All Headlines 10:40 January 30, 2020
President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) talks with an official at the National Medical Center in Seoul on Jan. 28, 2020, about the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in this photo released by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!