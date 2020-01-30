3.2 magnitude quake hits southern city
All Headlines 10:31 January 30, 2020
SANGJU, South Korea, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit the southern South Korean city of Sangju early Thursday, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred at 00:52 a.m., 20 kilometers north of Sangju in North Gyeongsang Province, at a depth of 21 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Fire authorities received around 50 inquires and calls from residents in the province as well as North Chungcheong Province and the city of Daegu, but no damage was reported.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
2
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
3
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
4
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
1
Minor natural earthquake detected near North's nuclear test site
-
2
(LEAD) USFK sends 60-day notice of potential furlough to Korean employees amid tough SMA talks
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea makes last-minute preparations to airlift citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
-
4
(2nd LD) No additional new coronavirus cases reported in S. Korea, 28 potential cases monitored
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns