Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDS Q4 net income up 45.9 pct. to 258.9 bln won

All Headlines 10:53 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 258.9 billion won (US$ 219.1 million), up 45.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 326.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 258.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 0 percent to 2.78 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!