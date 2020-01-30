(LEAD) Samsung SDS posts record 2019 earnings
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co., an IT system affiliate of Samsung Group, said Thursday it posted record earnings last year on the back of increased revenue from non-Samsung clients.
Samsung SDS reported a net profit of 750.4 billion won (US$635 million) in 2019, up 17.5 percent from a year earlier.
Its operating profit for 2019 rose 12.8 percent on-year to 990.1 billion won, while sales increased 6.8 percent on-year to 10.71 trillion won.
All figures are record highs, according to Samsung SDS.
The company said revenues from non-Samsung clients jumped 31 percent on-year to 1.8 trillion won.
Samsung SDS logged sales of 5.8 trillion won in the IT service sector, up 3.8 percent from a year ago, with 1 trillion won coming from clients other than Samsung Group affiliates.
Its logistics business process outsourcing unit raked in sales of 4.8 trillion won, up 10.7 percent from a year ago, with 770 billion won coming from non-Samsung clients.
