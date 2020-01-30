Seoul stocks extend losses late Thursday morning over mounting virus fears
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Thursday morning on rising concerns over the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 12.9 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,172.38 as of 11:20 a.m.
China has confirmed more than 7,700 infected people, with the death toll reaching 170 on Thursday. Cases have also been reported in other countries, including the United States, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and France.
No additional Wuhan coronavirus cases, meanwhile, have been reported in South Korea since Monday, when the fourth patient was confirmed.
Leading tech giant Samsung Electronics moved down 1.35 percent, after the firm said its fourth-quarter net profit dropped 38.2 percent on-year on an extended slump in the memory chip sector. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.33 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.91 percent and its smaller sister Kia Motors decreased 0.82 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 0.84 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.25 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
2
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
3
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
4
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
Minor natural earthquake detected near North's nuclear test site
-
2
(LEAD) USFK sends 60-day notice of potential furlough to Korean employees amid tough SMA talks
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea makes last-minute preparations to airlift citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
-
4
(2nd LD) No additional new coronavirus cases reported in S. Korea, 28 potential cases monitored
-
5
(LEAD) Wuhan-bound flights for evacuation delayed: official