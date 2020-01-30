Samsung SDI turns to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 33.1 billion won (US$ 27.9 million), swinging from a profit of 266.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 20.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 248.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 13.8 percent to 2.82 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea going all-out to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus during holidays
-
2
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
3
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
4
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
Minor natural earthquake detected near North's nuclear test site
-
2
(LEAD) USFK sends 60-day notice of potential furlough to Korean employees amid tough SMA talks
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea makes last-minute preparations to airlift citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
-
4
(2nd LD) No additional new coronavirus cases reported in S. Korea, 28 potential cases monitored
-
5
(LEAD) Wuhan-bound flights for evacuation delayed: official