Samsung SDI 2019 net income down 46 pct. to 402.4 bln won

All Headlines 12:53 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 402.4 billion won (US$ 339.6 million), down 46 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 35.4 percent on-year to 462.2 billion won. Annual revenue increased 10.3 percent to 10.09 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

