(LEAD) S. Korea considering US$5 mln in humanitarian aid to China to combat new coronavirus
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it will consider providing US$5 million in humanitarian assistance to China, which is struggling to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
The novel virus has killed 170 people so far and contaminated over 7,700 people across the world.
The two countries, meanwhile, are in talks over details involving flights to be sent to evacuate South Koreans in the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan.
There are some 700 South Koreans who want to be airlifted out of the city, with none having been confirmed to have contracted the new virus strain.
South Korea is expected to send one chartered flight to Wuhan on Thursday night to return its nationals from the area placed under a lockdown.
"Medical staff that will accompany the plane will check passengers at Wuhan and again on arrival," Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo said in a press conference.
