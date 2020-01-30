Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mobis 2019 net profit up 21.5 pct. to 2.29 tln won

All Headlines 13:54 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 2.29 trillion won (US$ 1.9 billion), up 21.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 2.35 trillion won, up 16.5 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 8.2 percent to 38.04 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!