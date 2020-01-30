Hyundai Mobis 2019 net profit up 21.5 pct. to 2.29 tln won
All Headlines 13:54 January 30, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 2.29 trillion won (US$ 1.9 billion), up 21.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 2.35 trillion won, up 16.5 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 8.2 percent to 38.04 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
2
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
3
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
Minor natural earthquake detected near North's nuclear test site
-
2
(LEAD) USFK sends 60-day notice of potential furlough to Korean employees amid tough SMA talks
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea makes last-minute preparations to airlift citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
-
4
(2nd LD) No additional new coronavirus cases reported in S. Korea, 28 potential cases monitored
-
5
(LEAD) Wuhan-bound flights for evacuation delayed: official