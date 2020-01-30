No additional virus cases for 3rd day, 41 under inspection
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities said Thursday they have not diagnosed new coronavirus cases in the country but are monitoring 41 people that have symptoms amid heightened quarantine rules.
So far, the country has confirmed four cases of the novel virus, with the latest one reported Monday.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 244 people have experienced signs of the new virus strain since Jan. 3, and 199 have tested negative and been released from observation and isolation.
Of the four confirmed cases, the first was reported Jan. 20, with the others coming Friday, Sunday and Monday. Authorities said they are keeping close tabs on the 387 citizens who may have come in contact with those infected.
The third and fourth patients were asymptomatic upon arrival here from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the fast-spreading virus, raising concerns they may have spread it to others unknowingly.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
2
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
3
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
Minor natural earthquake detected near North's nuclear test site
-
2
(LEAD) USFK sends 60-day notice of potential furlough to Korean employees amid tough SMA talks
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea makes last-minute preparations to airlift citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
-
4
(2nd LD) No additional new coronavirus cases reported in S. Korea, 28 potential cases monitored
-
5
(LEAD) Wuhan-bound flights for evacuation delayed: official