LS Industrial Systems Q4 net profit down 10.8 pct. to 12.8 bln won

All Headlines 14:32 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- LS Industrial Systems Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 12.8 billion won (US$ 10.8 million), down 10.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 43.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 31.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.9 percent to 699.2 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
