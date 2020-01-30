LS Industrial Systems 2019 net income down 22.1 pct. to 103 bln won
All Headlines 14:32 January 30, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- LS Industrial Systems Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 103 billion won (US$ 87 million), down 22.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 168.5 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 205 billion on-year. Annual revenue fell 5.6 percent to 2.34 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
