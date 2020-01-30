Girl group (G)I-dle to go on first world tour in April
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Popular K-pop girl group, (G)I-dle will kick off its first world-trotting concert tour in April, according to its management agency Thursday.
"I-LAND: WHO AM I" will kick off in Bangkok on April 4 and move to major cities in the United States, Europe and Asia before wrapping up in Seoul about three months later, according to Cube Entertainment.
Under the world tour, the group will land in 32 cities across the globe, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Moscow, Paris, Berlin, London, Manila, Macau and Tokyo, according to the lineup of the tour's destinations.
(G)I-dle has carved out a unique presence as a rare self-producing girl group, and its latest single, "Lion," released in November, made it on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart for four straight weeks.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
2
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
3
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
Minor natural earthquake detected near North's nuclear test site
-
2
(LEAD) USFK sends 60-day notice of potential furlough to Korean employees amid tough SMA talks
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea makes last-minute preparations to airlift citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
-
4
(LEAD) Wuhan-bound flights for evacuation delayed: official
-
5
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news